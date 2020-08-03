There were head-turners at the hot rod and swap meet at Manfeild on Saturday hosted by the Palmerston North Hot Rod Club.

Club committee member Tim Clarges said Manfeild was packed with hot rods and the swap meet.

"It was 50-50," Clarges said, of the cars that lined Manfeild and the swap meet activity.

"There were some head-turners.

"People wanted to see underneath [the hot rods] which were as shiny as what they saw on top."

He said hot rods were a huge pastime in New Zealand and groups of people into the classic American cars was growing.

"They like the '56 Chev and people are importing these cars all the time."

Hot rod enthusiasts were passionate about their cars, and Clarges agreed the work that they put into their hot rods produced works of art.

He added that some cars were worth more than his house.

The swap meet is held annually and Clarges said it has been held on the first Saturday in August since 1971.

Next year the PNHRC will be sending out invitations to its 50th anniversary on the Wellington Anniversary weekend 2021.

"Our first hot rod and swap meet was held in the Square in 1970-71, and we'll be returning to where it all started."

Clarges said the free event will be open to the public.