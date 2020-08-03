Breathe Easy Palmerston North is a group to assist those with breathing difficulties to have a better quality of life.

Shona Jorgensen and Owen Pedersen say the Breathe Easy group is there to support its members to get out of the house and socialise with others.

Shona is the president and Owen works to get out the word about Breathe Easy.

Shona's asthma has developed into COPD and Owen had asthma as a child but grew out of it when he was 14. However, now in his 80s, Owen has adult onset asthma.

The Breathe Easy group will help its members to understand and relax around their breathing difficulties.

"it can be scary when you are having trouble breathing," says Owen.

Another obstacle for those with breathing difficulties is that a lot of people do not understand how the person is affected.

Asthma and COPD are silent and people do not understand what the affliction is because the person looks normal.

"Perhaps there is someone in a supermarket walking slowly," says Shona.

"That person might not be able to walk faster because of their breathing."

She draws attention to people being mindful that the person has a breathing difficulty and to not be impatient.

The Breathe Easy group helps people to cope.

Medications for asthma and COPD do come with side effects, they said.

"The biggest problem is that people, particularly men, are proud and in denial."

Owen says acceptance of the breathing affliction will help.

When he was at school he was envious of people who could easily compete in the cross-country.

He put his mind to competing, and did.

"Exercise is incredible and the help it gives you," Owen says.

The group has a physiotherapist who speaks to the group and the members also have singing with Christine from SYLO - Sing Your Lungs Out.

The takeaway message from Shona and Owen is for the Breathe Easy members to return to the group now the meetings have resumed post Covid-19.

They don't want people to suffer alone, but to attend the meetings where the fellowship, guest speakers and SYLO will help them to breathe easy.

The next Breathe Easy meeting is 10.30am, August 20 at the Palmerston North Leisure Centre.

Contacts for Breathe Easy: Shone Jorgensen, 3562374; Owen Pedersen, 3587491.