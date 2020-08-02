Actor and playwright April Phillips' play Death and Taxes is the latest play by the Ashhurst Drama Group.

It's billed as a 'madcap financial farce set in the very topical world of insurance, investments and KiwiSaver'.

Death and Taxes has the elements of a 'crime story, a ghost story, a hilarious adult comedy featuring dodgy deals, a potty psychic, a fishy tax inspector, a nutty cop, murder, mayhem and a hairy yak'.

The ADG will present Death and Taxes at the end of August with two nights in September.

Directed by Richard Tankersley, the action of the play takes place in the branch office of Destiny Life Assurance Company, with a cast of eight.

Andrew Gore, Emma Hopkins, Collette McHugh, Kelvin Bigwood, Alyson Chandler, Timothy Tankersley, Mikayla Dooney and Helen Williams are the actors in Phillips' comedy.

Tankersley said ADH had to halt Death and Taxes' rehearsals five weeks from performance when Covid-19 hit.

"It has been great to get back into our play and head towards entertaining our community again.

"ADG have been performing in Ashhurst for almost 50 years. We are local amateurs having fun together and with our community.

"A majority of our members come from Ashhurst and a few from Palmerston North with varying experience from many years through to first time on stage.

"We often describe ADG as a family and enjoy growing friendships as we learn to take on various roles and functions within each performance."



Tankersley said ADG lighting guru Max Wheatley grew up in the drama group many years ago where he met his wife Cheryl backstage.

"They both love the buzz of putting on a play and hearing the joy of an audiences response."

Tankersley thanked the Ashhurst School for the many years partnership in presenting performances to the local community in the school's hall.

The ADG is not-for-profit and a part of the Ashhurst Community Trust.

For updates on ADG productions, visit the Ashhurst Drama Group Facebook page, or www.adg.org.

Death and Taxes: Ashhurst School Hall, Cambridge Ave, 7.30pm, August 29 and 30; 7.30pm, September 5 and 6.