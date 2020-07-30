ZM Palmerston North joined with Spark this week to launch the 5G network.

Spark manager Shah Ahmed said the network would auto-activate on 5G capable devices.

Ahmed said it was only businesses and consumers in the Palmerston North CBD who would be able to connect to the 5G network.

There is not yet a 5G tower in the city, Ahmed said.

"It is coming from Wellington at this time."

Palmerston North ZM Manawatū Guardian Shona Lingham said the on site launch created a lot of interest with shoppers in the Plaza.

"They are keen to connect when 5G is available at a later date to the wider community."