The new Labour candidate for Palmerston North is not expecting ratepayers to fund his campaign.

The current deputy mayor Tangi Utikere will instead return his salary back to ratepayers.

"It's a privilege to be the Labour candidate for Palmerston North, and I'll be donating my council salary until the general election."

"I have decided to donate my salary to the Mayoral Relief Fund.

"This is effective immediately, and means that money remains in the council coffers and is of benefit to ratepayers."

Utikere has a proven track record in delivering for Palmerston North.

He is a fourth-term city councillor, and has served as the deputy mayor for the last four years.