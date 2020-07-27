The Block Party is holding its second gig on Thursday in The Square from 5-8pm.

There will be a lot of food and live music.

DJ Rave Dobbyn will be on the turntables, says Block Party Festival organiser Agnieszka Witkowski and Crafted and Co owner Kelly Melody.

Crafted and Co is a food truck and catering company which has been going for five-plus years serving delicious burgers and brioche doughnuts weekly at Memorial Park.

Advertisement

If you want to know more about the Block Party, Instagram: @blockpartystreetfestival, @thecraftedandco