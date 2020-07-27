Palmerston North locals' generosity to the Family2Family foodbank totalled a whopping 1050 bags.

Palmerston North's New World Melody's spokeswoman Morgan Melody says the kindness and generosity from its customers meant its initial goal of 650 donated bags was "blown out of the water".

"The locals here in the Manawatū are incredibly resilient and are willing to go above and beyond for those who are less fortunate," Melody said.

"We've been so inspired by our customers' generosity, as this winter they will help many struggling families in the community."

Advertisement

The store had to reset its donation goal since the appeal started on June 22.

New World Melody's supported the Methodist Social Services Foodbank as part of its Foodbank Appeal effort.

The store introduced prepacked donation bags, making it easier for customers to donate in store.

The prepacked bags were $20 and contained foodbank-friendly goods such as flour, rice, tea, baked beans and pasta.

The store also hosted themed bag days.

On these days, customers were encouraged to donate specific products such as cleaning and baby products.

Melody said by having themed days, the store wanted to encourage participating customers to donate goods outside of the traditional staples of flour, tinned goods and cereals.

"Themed donations ensured that there was wide range of products donated, adding variety to what the food banks traditionally received, and to make a recipient's day brighter with a little something special like a toy or treat."

Advertisement

New World Melody's "topped up" its customers' donations at the end of the appeal with a pallet-drop donation.

As the economic consequences from the Covid-19 crisis sets in, many Kiwi families are struggling to make ends meet this winter.

With more Kiwis struggling, foodbanks have seen a spike in demand as people who have never engaged with a social service agency reach out for help.

Community support is crucial in helping these social agencies reach those in need, which is the philosophy behind the New World Family2Family appeal.

Methodist Social Services Foodbank general manager Kim Penny said they were humbled and grateful to the Manawatū community with how much they have donated and how they have gone above and beyond to participate in New World Melody's Foodbank Appeal.

"We will be able to have such a positive and profound impact on those in our community who are struggling right now thanks to everyone's generosity.

Advertisement

"We are thankful for our continued partnership with New World Melody's as it has kept struggling families well fed for many years now."

The New World Family2Family Foodbank Appeal has connected customers to their local community's food bank.

Foodbanks welcome donations year round as they continue to support those most in need.