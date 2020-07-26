Te Manawa Curiosity Club is a term-long series of after-school classes, running from 3.45-4.45pm, that lets kids get a deeper understanding of art and science through practical activities and experimentation.

Creative Kids is the art class, on Tuesdays and Fridays.

It's a lot more than painting a picture; every week brings a new theme and a new facet of art theory to learn.

Kids will dive into the Te Manawa art collection for inspiration and discover new artistic techniques and new ways of applying what they already know.

Over the course of the term, they'll use paints, pastels, pens, pencils, paper and printmaking to create works that they can take home.

Creative Kids runs weekly until September 15 and costs $15 a session.

Science Explorers this term delves into the mysteries of the tiny.

The science exhibition Mighty Small, Mighty Bright, open now at Te Manawa, introduces the basics of nanoscience and photonics; Science Explorers builds on those ideas and lets kids get more hands-on.

They'll discover how the hydrophobic properties of some materials keep water away from where it's not wanted; they'll explore how liquid crystals react to certain conditions, and they'll get to make a mess experimenting with kitchen-level chemical reactions.

Science Explorers begins on Thursday, August 6 and runs until September 17.

It costs $55 for the term, or $12 each session.

To book your children into either of these classes, give us a call on 0800-4-A-MUSEUM or stop by our front desk and see our friendly visitor hosts.