The Regent is set to play 12 shows of the musical Sister Act, from August 7.

Local talent will be performing as well as renowned musical theatre actress Lavina Williams from Auckland who will be playing the lead role of Deloris Van Cartier.

Production managers Lorna Stanley and Samantha Peters from Act Three Productions had planned for the show to start in April of this year when Covid-19 halted the show until April 2021.

"We lost a significant sum of money that first time," said Stanley.

"We had the green light to hit the stage in August this year and The Regent was keen to have us ."

Williams started her theatre-career singing in a church choir with her sisters, similarly to the character of Deloris in Sister Act.

"It didn't really take me that much time to prepare for it (the character]) because I can relate so much to the character," Williams said.

This is the second stage show that Williams has played an original Whoopi Goldberg character in her career.

The first was as Rafiki from The Lion King musical.

Williams was the first Pacific Island actress to play the role of Rafiki.

The musical star sang with her sisters in their band Ma-V-Elle, and also featured in a range of Christmas in the Park performances.

Her performance repertoire includes singing with Stan Walker and Ginny Blackmore.

Act Three Productions is a local not-for-profit organisation that has been producing musicals in the Manawatū for over 100 years.

Stanley is encouraging everyone to buy tickets for Sister Act, which will bring revenue back into the theatre community.

"For us, it's about supporting local.

"These are all individuals who have given all this time just for the love and passion for theatre," said Stanley

There are still tickets available, online at Ticketek.co.nz, or door sales.cal