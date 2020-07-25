The Manawatū Guardian welcomes intern Liv Redman to the editorial team.



Liv is studying for a Bachelor of Communications; her major is journalism with a minor in French.

She also holds a Diploma in Radio, Broadcasting and Journalism.

In her spare time, Liv is on the snow as a competitive freestyle snowboarder.

She broke her back while snowboarding but, in her determination and approach to life, the plucky Liv has been back on the mountain doing what she loves.

"My dad is also a snowboarder," she says, citing that as her driver to take up the sport.

Liv is also a YouTube content creator. Check her out, Liv has much to share with her followers.