Bent Horseshoe has a big day at the Hokowhitu Bowling Club on July 25.

The day will start at 11am with a record fair and at 7.30pm Pip Payne and The Strum Troopers will entertain.

Payne has been a leading light of the music scene in Wellington for many years.

Originally from Britain, Payne gained experience playing around Europe before coming to New Zealand.

He formed and was president of the Capital Blues Club for many years and ran their Jam Nights.

Payne has toured New Zealand many times as a solo artist and with bands and is well-known for taking well-known songs and reinterpreting them to give them a different feel.

Warwick Murray and Dougal Spiers are the Strum Troopers.

Steve Tolley ran the Bent Horseshoe Cafe a few years a ago.

"I used to like inviting different musicians to come and play together and one of these was Dougal.

"He is a great guitarist and well known on the Wellington scene. After his gig at the cafe I know he created a lot of interest and gained some new fans."

The Strum Troopers is $20.

Bent Horseshoe and HBC new vice-president Tolley said record fairs have taken off in the past few years.

"A lot of young people have discovered the joys of vinyl. The vinyl covers are works of art."

Tolley says vendors from throughout the lower North Island will be selling their vinyl.

"This is a great opportunity just to have a look or to find that one record you have been looking for. A record fair is always a great day and you never know what you will find."

Tolley, who has a huge selection of LPs and 45s said he will also be selling vinyl records he has collected over many years of listening and dealing.

The record fair is free entry.