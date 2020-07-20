CEDA is seeking wide participation in its latest business survey to gauge the sentiment of Manawatū-Whanganui businesses since we entered Covid-19 alert level 1.

Central Economic Development Agency chief executive Linda Stewart says the Manawatū-Whanganui's economic recovery from Covid-19 hinges on the extensive community of businesses, which is collectively a team of nearly 26,000.

"This is why we need that team to go to CEDA.nz and complete a five-minute online business sentiment survey.

"It is online now at CEDA.nz and will help us to identify business pain points so that we can do something about them.

"Time is of the essence because the survey closes in just under a week on July 24..

"If businesses need a reason to participate then we can show them how it has changed the way we deliver support and services.

"The previous three surveys have been invaluable in showing the trends and concerns at each alert level, from cashflow, staff wellbeing, a reduction of customers and business viability – and from this we've been able to provide timely, tailored support.

"CEDA has used this information to create the Covid-19 business support hub on CEDA.nz, while rolling out the Navigating Covid-19 for Businesses webinar series.

"We have also been managing huge demand for business support while delivering NZTE's Regional Business Partner Programme, where businesses access specialist service providers in areas such as marketing, digital enablement, business continuity planning, human resources, cash flow management, and health and wellness.

"Nationally, the Government deserves applause for acting decisively such as through the wage subsidy and its extension, the Small Business Cashflow Loan Scheme, tax relief, ACC, as well as the recently launched Callaghan Innovation R&D Loan Scheme and tourism support.

"Actions like these just don't happen in a vacuum, they need the kind of evidence CEDA's fourth business sentiment survey will deliver. Especially now under alert level 1.

"The survey is online at CEDA.nz and it is important that we generate a big response to capture what businesses need to not just survive, but to thrive," Ms Stewart concluded.

The survey is at CEDA.nz.