Ariunaa Mendtsoo had a vision to to build a bridge between skilled migrants and the Manawatū business community.

Since she founded the Network of Skilled Migrants Manawatū in 2016, Ariunaa worked to place those people who had made Palmerston North their home, in paid work.

On Saturday, Ariunaa handed over the president baton to Himani Samarakoon in a double celebration of NSMM's registration as an incorporated society.

With this achievement, NSMM is now able to source funding to further assist the organisation in upskilling and connecting skilled migrants to prospective employers.

Mayor Grant Smith attended the celebration and said Palmerston North was the most diverse regional city in the country.

"Palmerston North has 139 ethnic communities.

"We need to collectively support our network of skilled migrants to further our sense of unity.

"This is a great step towards reaching this goal."

Also attending the celebration were members of NSMM and PNCC councillors Zulfiqar Butt and Lorna Johnson.