Grammy-award-winning musician Puoro Jerome will be performing at a Matariki celebration July 29.

Ucol is inviting the community to join their Matariki celebrations with a free performance by Jerome.

Jerome is a Māori musical instrument specialist who has performed all over the world.

He was a featured solo artist on the two-time Grammy Award-winning album Calling All Dawns, which was recorded at the famous Abbey Rd studios in London.

Advertisement

Jerome was meant to be heading on a major North American tour, but with Covid-19 restrictions as they are, he's refocused on supporting the New Zealand music scene.

Jerome will guide the audience through powerful Oro Atua (sound healing) using Taonga Puoro (traditional Maori instruments).

It will be a unique moment to heal and connect, after the Palmerston North community has had to keep their distance from one another over the last few months.

The performance is in the Ucol Manawatū Atrium, July 29, 5.15pm-6.30pm.

He will share stories about the Taonga Puoro instruments during his performance, and there will also be an opportunity for questions afterwards.

"The community should absolutely come join us, and experience just how powerful these ancient sounds are in this modern time," says Jerome.

"Ora Atua gives you an opportunity to reconnect to yourself, and to gather together for an uplifting and unique experience. It's so important for us to come together in these moments, as we live in a world that encourages separation."

Alongside the public performance, Jerome will be spending a full day with Ucol music students, running workshops and discussing what a career in the industry is like.

Advertisement

"I'm coming to continue the beautiful relationship that began last year through the initiative of Reg Boult and the team and students at Ucol.

"Maintaining strong relationships is so important to the spirit of sharing our musical traditions. I'm really excited about seeing everyone."

More information on the event can be found through Ucol's Facebook event page.

As a part of Ucol's ongoing Public Lecture Series, it is free entry and open to all.