The Provincial Growth Fund is lavishing $3.86 million on Foxton for its Rejuvenation project.

Regional Development Minister Shane Jones came to Foxton to announce this Thursday morning.

"This funding for the Foxton Regeneration project will be used to make the well-known holiday town even more attractive for visitors and create employment opportunities in the region," Jones said.

Regional Development Minister Shane Jones tells locals that Foxton's Rejuvenation project will get $3.86 million.

Horowhenua District Council will use the funding to build more visitor amenities. It will also be used for dredging and riparian planting on the Foxton River Loop section of the Manawatū River to add another attraction and accelerate planning for the next phases of the town's regeneration project.

"The PGF-funded Foxton Futures report and an investigation of the economic impact of improving the local river showed a strong community commitment to a sustainable future that would enable growth in the town.

"This project will also have a positive environmental impact, as the area is home to estuary and migratory wildlife that will benefit from a healthier river environment.

Kuia and children ready to welocme Minister Shane Jones to Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom.

"It enables the Foxton community to make progress towards the brighter, more sustainable future they have advocated for," Jones said.

There have been some successful initiatives in Foxton already, including improving the general environment in the main street and the funding and opening of the Te Awahou Nieuwe Community Centre – a Dutch and Māori community collaboration housing museums celebrating local Māori and European (particularly Dutch) history and identity.

Artist's impression of the new river frontage in Foxton after the water flow into the river's loop has been restored.