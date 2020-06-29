Manawatū-Whanganui regional leaders are welcoming Regional Skills Leadership Groups.

The Manawatū-Whanganui Regional Skills Leadership Group (MWRSLG) will be chaired by Ruma Karaitiana who is also chairman of Rangitāne o Manawatū Kaitiaki Limited and Rangitāne o Manawatū Investment Trust, as well as a member of the Regional Economic Recovery Taskforce and Accelerate25.

Karaitiana said the leadership group was identified as an enabler for increasing job opportunities and quality of life in the Manawatū-Whanganui Economic Action Plan, Accelerate25's Skills and Talent Advisory Group.

"Membership includes regional industry leaders, economic development agencies, iwi, and worker and government representatives, who will all contribute their knowledge and local expertise.

"Thanks to the Ministry of Business, Employment and Innovation support of data analysts, policy advisers and workforce specialists, we will be able to further understand the impact that Covid-19 is having on jobs in our region, helping us to tailor the support needed at a local level."

Karaitiana said the recovery focus was on creating jobs.

"We are keen to provide long-term skilled employment for our people across industries.

"The RSLG and central government involvement are important tools for making this happen."

The MWRSLG will work closely with local and national initiatives including a Workforce Development Council.

The council will focus on industry specific training needs across all of New Zealand, while the RSLG will offer a regional perspective on skills needs.

The RSLG builds on the strategic leadership and support to progress local workforce priorities through regional co-ordination already under way, adding a recovery lens and input from a national level.

Minister of Employment Willie Jackson says the 15 RSLG set up across the country have been formed on an interim, one-year basis with a swift appointment process, and a mandate to support the immediate response to the regional labour market impacts and disruption arising from Covid-19.

"Addressing the immediate and future demand of our key industries and utilising significant investment opportunities in our region will create economic recovery that is inclusive and also achieves social outcomes," says Karaitiana.

"One initiative already well under way in our region is the National Driver Training Centre (NDTC) at Manfeild in Feilding.

"NDTC received a $2.8 million investment from the Provincial Growth Fund towards the expansion of the Centre in November 2018 to assist with delivering a full suite of driver training, including truck, digger, 4WD, forklift and roller training."