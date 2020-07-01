Community pressure has scuttled plans to house convicted child sex offenders nearby popular swimming holes and a proposed new subdivision that would feature playgrounds and a primary school near Levin.

The Department of Corrections had sent out a letter to neighbouring properties last week showing plans to purchase a three bedroom house in Gladstone Rd with a sleepout to specifically house men with convictions for child sex offences.

There would be capacity to house four men at the property at any one time.

But early yesterday morning, hundreds of residents in the immediate area that were against the proposal learned that the Department of Corrections had now shelved the housing plans.

Those residents had only been made aware of the proposal early last week, and had already held meetings in an attempt to get the decision overturned.

A critical part of the process was community consultation. Earlier this week Corrections officials met with three representatives of the residents group, with Horowhenua mayor Bernie Wanden and National MP Nathan Guy also in attendance.

Concerned Levin resident Dave Sayles said there was a bus stop where children met each morning before school that was less than 100m away.

"They didn't do their homework," he said.

Sayles said he realised child sex offenders had to be placed somewhere, but was concerned about the possibility of reoffending and the unease it would create in the community.

"It's in the wrong place. That's it," he said.

Levin woman Jane Hodgson, who also lives in the immediate area, was one of more than 60 property owners on an emailing list sharing information.

Hodgson was happy the Department was not proceeding with the proposal, and said there were more than 100 children living within a 1km radius of the proposed residence.

They had originally been told the property would be managed by staff from Healthcare NZ, who would be at the property for eight hours each day, although would provide 24-hour phone support for the occupants.

There were plans to start moving the men into the house once contracts had been signed between Healthcare NZ and the Department of Corrections, and between Healthcare NZ and the property owner.

While nothing had been signed yet, Healthcare NZ already housed people under residential care in a house immediately in front of the proposed new site, which is why the property came to their attention.

Ara Poutama was the government agency that managed the offenders and had engaged Healthcare NZ to help them find employment and connect them to services within the town.

In their letter to residents it said, "Without accommodation services like this, people are more likely to move into social service housing where they won't have the same degree of support and oversight.

"Alternatively, people can end up homeless. This would mean they wouldn't have the same degree of oversight and support that would be available through a supported accommodation service."

Similar residential housing for sex offenders currently existed around New Zealand, with houses in Taranaki and Whanganui.

"The goal is to give them the skills they need to live productive lives on their own. Where possible, we will work to help people return home to their communities and work with their whānau were appropriate.

"Where we can, we support people from the same area they have come from so that they can stay connected to whanau, iwi or support people who help them stay on track."

The men were required to comply with any parole conditions imposed on them, which could include curfews, electronic monitoring, orders not consume alcohol or drugs, and attend relevant rehabilitation programmes.

The Gladstone area had been earmarked as a region for future housing growth in Levin, including plans for parks and a new school in the near future.