Kelly Club and Kelly Sport are giving away more than $20,000 worth of free holiday programmes throughout New Zealand.

In Palmerston North, Russell St School, College St Normal School, Milson School, Ashhurst School all hold the Kelly Club and Sport holiday programmes.

Whānau who enrol in the Kelly Club or Kelly Sport will automatically go in the draw to win.

Kelly Group NZ founder and managing director Paul Jamieson says the group is doing their bit to help families get back on their feet after the tough times many people have experienced following the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Childcare during the school holidays is always tricky whether the grown-ups are working or not and we want to make this time a bit easier on the bank balance, while ensuring children have fun."

Paul rallied the troops at all 69 Kelly Clubs and 36 Kelly Sports Zones throughout New Zealand and they all agreed – they need to do something to help our tamariki and their whānau.

"They jumped aboard straight away and now families that enrol in a Kelly Club or Kelly Sports programme for July can win a free week of holiday care for their child."

The kids will have a blast doing anything from baking a treat, creating works of art, discovering science to playing sports – all while the big people focus on their workday.

Kelly Group is no stranger to collaborating with others.

During Covid-19 alert level 4, Kelly Club and Kelly Sports worked with the Government and Ministry of Social Development to support the brave New Zealanders performing essential work by providing them with free in-home childcare.

Throughout the last 20 years they have invested more than $3 million in the Kiwi schools they partner with.

The team has a charitable nature, too – donating more than $65,000 to Cure Kids and they love sharing time with the charity's child ambassadors.

All Kelly Club and Kelly Sports sites that are operating for the July school holidays are part of the $20,000 worth of free holiday programme care.

Whānau will be notified if they have won a free week at one of their holiday programmes.