Te Manawa is beginning the long-awaited return to its regular programme of events and activities with New Zealand now at level 1.

Discovery Time resumed on Saturday, Active Tots will be open again on Mondays, and NOA Open Studio will once more be creating art in the foyer on Wednesdays and Thursday.

The Imagination Playspace returns to the Atrium, after-school science and art classes will be back next term, and the Museum in a Box outreach programme will resume bringing the museum experience to our community.

Visit www.temanawa.co.nz to learn more about these programmes and what days and times they're on.

Beginning on July 4, Te Manawa launches its annual Family Fest events throughout July that will entertain the whole whānau.

Family Fest opens with the much loved After Dark event, where the museum's doors are thrown open once the sun is down and its spaces transformed by lighting, lasers and glow-in-the dark paints.

Dr Rafea Naffa will complete his series of chemistry shows here, after being interrupted by lockdown, so prepare for some cool pops, fizzes and bangs.

There's a superhero theme this year – a good excuse for children and adults alike to get dressed up.

After Dark will be gold coin entry, no ticket required.

Grammy Award-winning Māori musician Jerome Kavanagh returns too on July 9, bringing his mastery of taonga puoro and other traditional instruments.

During the day he'll present a taonga puoro workshop, and in the evening will take visitors on an otherworldly experience of music and healing with his acclaimed Oro Atua Sound Journey.

These events are ticketed; see the Te Manawa website for price and booking information.

On the morning of July 10, Te Manawa invites teddy bears and their owners to the museum for the Teddy Bears' Picnic.

Bring lunch and a bear, and enjoy story time in the museum foyer with Te Manawa staff.

To see the full programme of Family Fest events, visit www.temanawa.co.nz/familyfest or stop by the museum's front desk. The school holiday programme will also be available at www.temanawa.co.nz/learning. Nau mai, haere mai!