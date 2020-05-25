The Sort It Careers Expo is back and this year it's run online.

Organised by the Central Economic Development Agency, the expo started on Monday and will run until June 19.

Ceda chief executive Linda Stewart said this is the seventh year for the expo and it's running in a whole new format.

"Sort It takes on new significance given the post Covid-19 career challenges faced by school leavers and those looking to re-enter the workforce.



"As the first Careers Expo in New Zealand to be run after lockdown, we have launched Sort It Online to help Manawatū school leavers, job seekers, and those looking at new careers and training opportunities.

"Being digital, Sort It Online will have a national reach too.



"Ordinarily, we would run the expo over one day and host over 3000 people.

"By making the event virtual, Sort It Online can now run for four weeks and feature interactive webinars that take us far and wide – including on-farm."



Each 30-minute webinar gives attendees a chance to learn about a variety of jobs and career pathways, and to ask questions of employers, industry bodies, and training providers.

The app provides webinar schedules, career tips and tools, which Stewart says is a great way to contact employers and providers.



"The Sort It Online App and Webinars can be downloaded or viewed at sortexpo.co.nz.



"As webinars are recorded, if people miss one, they can catch up and watch it later with parents, caregivers and whānau.

"Our hope is that attendees may discover a career or job they had not previously considered.



"Being online, Sort It means we will not only reach Rongotea, but Remuera as well."



Stewart added that while Covid-19 posed a lot of challenges for businesses, school leavers and job seekers, Sort It would hopefully show everyone the breadth of opportunities that Manawatū offers.



"As the second home of government to our strong health, defence and education sectors, our opportunities also extend from farms to software studios along with manufacturing, science, logistics and distribution, Manawatū needs talented people.



"We also have $3.5 billion worth of infrastructure projects under way or due to start this decade, so our talent pool is more important than ever. Sort It Online ensures we're collectively driving and protecting our region's future workforce, now and into the future."



Join Sort It Online and discover your future or next career move at sortexpo.co.nz.