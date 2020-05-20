The Salvation Army and volunteer organisations and donors answered the call to provide essential services to Palmerston North at the start of lockdown.

The Manawatu-Whanganui Civil Defence Group put out the call and a well-oiled machine of volunteer help guaranteed families in the community had food, blankets, and clothes to help them through alert level 3 and 4.

Procedures to keep people safe were essential, which meant extra effort was required from those involved.

The help starts when the Civil Defence welfare team receives the requests for support, assesses the need, and forwards the details to the Salvation Army which is managing the operations.

All supplies are directed to a warehouse where volunteers sort and align to a delivery.

Volunteers said they "wanted to help out, give back and do good".

Another forklift operator volunteer had been helping at the start of the essential services and was prepared to stay for as long as he was required.

"I've been here every day since the operation started and I'll be here for as long as they need me, I love it."

A VRC spokesperson said everyone on site had stepped up to contribute in what was described as a "chain of good".

"The pandemic stopped our normal lives, but nothing can stop kindness and generosity, it only makes us stronger.

"In hard times, people care about others even more, making sure no one is alone because there is always a helping hand available."

Organisations have played a critical role with donations, and businesses gave food, blankets, clothes and firewood, or offered their vans for deliveries.

At the start of lockdown, some volunteers weren't able to keep their usual volunteer roles helping at the hospital and as a companion to seniors, so they applied for the

driver/delivery role through Volunteer Central.

After receiving appropriate training by Civil Defence the volunteers were given PPE and

then started their new volunteering journey.

The Salvation Army's Stu Lee was responsible for the warehouse operation.

"With a team, many services came together and we achieved so much more to meet an

important need to provide people with food at this time.

"It's a privilege to help and work in this space, serving alongside one another from different walks of life to put aside what can divide us.

"We united to meet people at their point of need, to give hope where hope is needed most.

"I'm reminded of a quote that was shared with me - there is no pit so deep that love can't reach you and hope can't help you. Corrie ten Boom."