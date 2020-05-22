Wellington musicians Kevin Clark and Fran Barton will perform their Unserious jazz and other stuff at Little Savanna on May 31.

Pianist Clark and vocalist Barton play an entertaining, and at times unpredictable, range of music, from boogie-woogie through New Orleans styles, classic hits, swing to sting and the humorous side of jazz.



Clark and Barton have been working together since the early 70s in television, radio, recording in the studio, live performances at festivals and restaurants and at private and corporate functions.

The duo performed on the Brian Edwards' weekly live-to-air television show in the 70s and have recorded and released six albums.

Their musical achievements include two Tuis for Best Jazz Album of the Year -

Once Upon A Song I Flew in 2003, and The Sandbar Sessions < in 2005.

Zahara was a Tui finalist in 2007.

In 2012 the duo won Best Original Score from the Wellington Theatre Federation for the British award-winning play Humble Boy.

Unserious jazz and other stuff at Little Savanna, May 31, 1pm-3pm.