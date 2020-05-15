The wider Manawatū-Whanganui region businesses impacted by Covid-19 are being offered free webinars by the Central Economic Development Agency.

The webinars are funded by New Zealand Trade and Enterprise.

To ensure the support provided is relevant in what is a challenging and constantly evolving time, CEDA is providing a twice-weekly series of free webinars to help businesses navigate the impact of Covid-19.

CEDA business development manager John Morris says the webinar topics are influenced from the results of the CEDA Business Survey across the Manawatū-Whanganui region.

Advertisement

From the results the webinars are tailored to support the pain points and challenges faced by businesses.

The topics include cashflow management, business continuity, wage subsidies, leading through uncertainty, and more.

"It's important we connect with our business community where possible to get through this evolving period of economic uncertainty together," says Morris.

CEDA chief executive Linda Stewart will introduce the Navigating Covid-19 Webinar Series.

The webinars will take place every Tuesday and Thursday and will cover a range of topics, from business continuity planning, communications and cashflow management to resilience and leadership training.

The webinars will be 30 minutes long and will include Q&A with the presenters.

Traditionally, CEDA's team would work one-to-one with business owners through meetings, visiting their premises or hosting workshops.

However, through level 3 and level 4 lockdowns, the team have transitioned their support to phone and video calls with the types of support being offered.

Advertisement

The volume of support to businesses has rapidly changed during the lockdown.

CEDA is working with partners across Palmerston North City, Ruapehu, Rangitīkei, Tararua, Horowhenua, Whanganui and Manawatū, to deliver this series for the wider Manawatū-Whanganui region and beyond.

In light of the recent announcements of support for businesses affected by the Covid-19 responses, CEDA says it is a good time for businesses to familiarise themselves with the support available and the mechanisms through which it can be accessed.

The upcoming Webinar, financing business cashflow and accessing recent tax changes on May 19, 2.30pm-3pm, Balance Chartered Accountants Russell Bell and Craig McKinnon will walk through the support packages announced pre and post Budget 2020.

In the second webinar, CEDA BGA Carl Baker will be joined by Nick Brownsword of Productivity People who will explain the real meaning of lean in Practical implementation of lean practices to improve SMEs' productivity on Thursday May 21, 2.30pm–3pm.

CEDA says lean has become somewhat of a buzzword over recent years and is often wrongly used as a term for simply cutting costs.

Brownsword will provide clear practical examples of Lean best practices and the tangible benefits they can deliver to your teams and your business.

For more information or to register for the business webinars: CEDA.nz or 0800 CEDA SUPPORT (233 278)