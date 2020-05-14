The Central Economic Development Agency is available to support businesses in the Manawatū-Whanganui through challenges impacted by Covid-19.

CEDA is a provider of the Regional Business Partner Network across the Manawatū-Whanganui region and is funded by government to link businesses to available support.

CEDA's team of business growth advisers will support and provide guidance advice, and

connect businesses with the right expertise to work through any concerns.

The advisers will connect businesses with information and services; including support that is available through the New Zealand Trade and Enterprise and Regional Business Partner programme.

Advertisement

CEDA has compiled key resources at CEDA.nz to help businesses navigate and access the correct information.

At CEDA.nz is a summary of the Government's support package for Covid-19, and key links and information from workplace preparedness to tax relief and more.

Get in touch with CEDA today to find out how the BGA's can support you and your business.

Contact business.enquiry@ceda.nz or 0800 233 278.

Some of the ways CEDA can help include:

• Connecting you to professional service providers to assist with the issues your business is facing: eg. cash flow management, business continuity management, HR support, marketing and more.

• Provide you with relevant and up-to-date information on how and where to

access Government support including navigating the Wage Subsidy Scheme

and the recently announced Business Finance Guarantee Scheme.

• Assist Māori businesses on Government support that is available.

Advertisement

• Provide experienced business mentors to provide additional guidance over the next 12 months.

• Business mentors come with specific skills and are matched depending on the needs of the business.

• Facilitate funding for research and development including project grants.

Find out more about the support available at CEDA.nz/covid-19-support.