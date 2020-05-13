Palmerston North's public pools will re-open today and over the next week with some limited services to ensure all users stay safe.



Community Leisure Management that operates The Lido, Freyberg and Splashhurst have been working around the clock to ensure the facilities can re-open in Level 2.



The Lido's 25m, spa pools, sauna and steamroom will open today.

To limit the use of the changing rooms, CLM is asking all swimmers to come to the pools in their swimwear and go home in them.

All swimmers will need to register online at the pool websites for contact tracing, and they will be given a card for future use.

The other pools at the complex are likely to open next week once maintenance work is completed.

The pool used for swimming lessons has been relined during level 3, and has some final touches that are required before it can be re-filled.

A leak was discovered in the leisure pool this week and will likely be ready next week following repairs.



Freyberg's pools will all reopen today but Splashhurst's 25m pool will open on May 19, with the toddler pool to follow during the week as maintenance work is finished.



However, leisure services will be limited due to the continuing physical distancing.

Only group bookings will be allowed outside of lane swimming and spa pool usage.

Swimming lessons and group fitness will resume at Freyberg today, at the Lido on Monday May 18, and at Splashhurst Saturday May 23.

To ensure Level 2 guidelines are observed, children should only be accompanied to lessons by one person and should wear togs to and from the pool.



The after and before school programmes will be up and running again next week providing childcare options for people returning to work.

The Lido reopens today with reduced hours, strict physical distancing and hygiene rules.



Council's chief infrastructure officer Tom Williams says CLM has stepped up for the community during Covid-19.



"As well as continuing to employ all 130 staff, CLM has acted quickly to get some planned upgrades done during level 3 while the facilities were closed, and have ensured the pools can all re-open at speed.

"Their plans for contact tracing and physical distancing measures, which include innovative online check-ins, can give our community great confidence about how seriously they're taking the health and wellbeing of our residents."

CLM is getting in touch with all members, swimming lessons, group exercise, before and after school programmes and gym users to give more detail about the services and the restrictions under Alert Level 2.

Find more information on the websites: Lido Aquatic Centre - https://www.clmnz.co.nz/lido/news/playing-it-safe-at-level-2.html

Freyberg Community Pool - https://www.clmnz.co.nz/freyberg/news/playing-it-safe-at-level-2.html

Splashhurst Community Pool - https://www.clmnz.co.nz/splashhurst/news/playing-it-safe-at-level-2.html