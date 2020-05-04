There's a great example of what innovative local businesses can do when the 'chips are down'.

Steve Stannard of the Cyclista Espresso Bar and Roastery knew that after four weeks without, Kiwis really wanted their good, barista-made coffee.

But how to get it to them from his café in George St without breaking the level 3 restrictions?

He could, as others have done, start a phone or online-initiated delivery service – but with limited resources, this was not feasible.

As a successful business owner, Stannard also knew something that often other businesses forget – it's not just about the product or service, it's the experience.

Steve Stannard of the Cyclista Espresso Bar and Roastery serves coffee during Level 3.

"Part of getting coffee is the experience. It's not just about getting your coffee. People like to come in for a chat," Stannard said.

Pondering this conundrum during level 4 lockdown, Stannard got the idea of delivering coffee to his customers by train.

He set up a small commercial coffee machine in the middle of the café, with a railroad and toy train taking customer's coffees to the front door where they can pick up their orders from the train, pay, chat, and still comply with level 3 conditions.

"What's cool about it is people come in from being in lockdown for four weeks – and people like their coffee – but you get a smile out of them as well," Stannard commented.

Stannard's is a family business.

Such family businesses are the seedbed of innovation.

And because they are such a large part of the economy – between 50-70 per cent – family businesses continually tap into a rich vein of ideas and innovation put forward by various family members.

The combination of ideas and the new, different (and sometimes irritating) perspectives from different generations are a powerful source of new ideas and ways of doing things.

But it's not just family businesses that can be so innovative, others can do so as well – as long as they allow the staff to participate 'as if they are family'.

During level 4, Kiwis have learnt to collaborate in ways that they would never have thought possible pre-Covid-19.

As Kiwis, we know that during the most trying times, it's critical that we stick together, support each other, and collaborate.

It's a quality that defines us as a nation.

Whether after fire, flood, earthquake, or pandemic, we're there for each other when it's needed most.

As our Prime Minister described us, a "team of 5 million".

So there are two keys to making your business more innovative.

Firstly, treat your staff as if they are family.

This means listening and encouraging all employees to speak up no matter how irritating (or perhaps confusing) their ideas may be.

And secondly, just like Covid-19, remember we are in this together, we are a team – collaboration is the new competitive advantage – work collaboratively as if you were still a family in your little bubble.

Bob Selden is the Manawatū regional manager for Family Business Central that specialises in helping family businesses reach their full potential.