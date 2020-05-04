Rose City Quilts created 105 quilts and gave them to the Civil Defence Emergency Operations Centre to deliver to local Palmerston North families at the end of April.

Deputy Mayor Tangi Utikere and EOC Welfare team member Gillian Tasker received the quilts. Each was a unique design and ranged in size from 'lap-sized' quilts suitable for children or older people, to single-bed sized quilts.

The quilts are also labelled so recipients know where they came from.

Four local welfare organisations were given a share of the quilts to distribute: Te Roopū Whakaruruhau o Ngā Wāhine Māori, Palmerston North Women's Refuge, Royal New Zealand Plunket Society Palmerston North, and MASH Trust.



Deputy Mayor Utikere said the donation was greatly appreciated and a wonderful example of how people in the local community cared for others and showed their support in a time of need.

"I'm sure these quilts will be treasured and appreciated by those who receive them.

"They are both a caring and practical gift that the Rose City Quilter members have put a lot of time and effort into creating.

"I'm impressed with their foresight to be constantly making and storing these for a time of emergency, such as now when many families are struggling due to the Covid-19 lockdown."



Rose City Quilters have been making quilts for emergencies.

After the Christchurch earthquake the quilters sent over 500 quilts to the southern city families and gave quilts to Manawatū families after the flooding a few years ago.