The public submissions for the main works resource consent applications for Te Ahu a Turanga: Manawatū Tararua Highway close on Friday.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is reminding people to make their submissions before 4.45pm Friday April 24 on plans for the proposed road to replace the closed State Highway 3 Manawatū Gorge route.

NZTA Owner Interface manager Lonnie Dalzell said they were keen to hear peoples' thoughts on their plans.

"We would like to hear what people think of this crucial transport link that will support the needs of locals, businesses and travellers through the region.

"There is still time to have your say, so we're encouraging people to make a submission before Friday's deadline."

All submissions will be received by Horizons Regional Council which will supply them to the Environment Court as part of the process for making a decision on the applications.

All documentation and details about how to make a submission can be accessed at the Horizons Regional Council website - bit.ly/consent-manawatu-tararua-highway

Alternatively, copies of the application on USB drive can be requested from Horizons Regional Council at consent.submissions@horizons.govt.nz