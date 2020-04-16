Nine sports and recreation fields in Palmerston North require urgent turf maintenance.

The Palmerston North Emergency Operations Centre said it will conduct the turf maintenance around the city following the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment decision which issued special provisions for urgent turf maintenance under alert level 4 restrictions.



Nine grounds, which host events of national significance, have been identified in Palmerston North: Colquhoun Park, Ongley and Manawaroa parks, Fitzherbert Park, Memorial Park, Skoglund Park, Square Events Quadrant, Ashhurst Domain, Celaeno Park and the Central Energy Trust Arena.

EOC controller Chris Dhyrberg says staff will only be attending to grounds where the maintenance activities are genuinely urgent.

"We are closely following the guidance that we've received from Ministry around minimising maintenance during alert level 4," says Dhyrberg.

Advertisement

"We're also putting in place procedures that ensure we're undertaking these essential tasks in a way that eliminates physical interaction."

The urgent maintenance proposed includes mowing the identified grounds, with six also requiring urgent under-sowing to ensure that the turf is thick enough to prevent injury while hosting sporting fixtures during winter.

Dhyrberg said now we are heading into traditionally colder and wetter months, it's integral that the council undertakes this maintenance while it's still possible.

"The consequences of not completing the work now could mean that national events are impacted far into the future, costing the city thousands in economic stimulus and repairs.



"While we don't know what the future holds, we want to make sure that we can provide our community and our economy with opportunities to rebuild socially and financially.

"If we can take safe steps to make these facilities available sooner then we feel that's important for our recovery as a city."

He said once the maintenance has been undertaken, no further urgent maintenance will be required for another three weeks unless a hazard is identified.

A team of four groundsmen will attend to their respective grounds with mowers being operated by a single team member who will work unassisted.

The team have all been provided with a sanitation kit for themselves, including some PPE, and a kit for sanitising their equipment.

Advertisement

At the end of each shift the exteriors of the tractors and mowers will also be sprayed with chlorine solution.

The ministry provisions specifically exclude maintenance of all other turf and green spaces, other than for hazard management, which the PNCC will continue to comply with during alert level 4.