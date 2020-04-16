Centrepoint Theatre's project Escape continues to entertain with their recently launched 24-hour Challenge.

The project sees 10 well-known Kiwi playwrights paired with 10 acclaimed Kiwi

actors.

Each writer was assigned an actor with 12 hours to write a script.

Their actors then had 12 hours to learn, perform, film and submit the piece to Centrepoint.

The Escape monologues have been made available online for patrons to access via a private link.

Centrepoint's general manager Kate Louise Elliott said the project, sponsored by Legacy Performing Arts Trust Palmerston North, was an excellent way to maintain connection to theatre during NZ's level 4 lockdown, and to help keep writers and actors get paid.

"We're so proud to continue providing professionally made art for our patrons to enjoy during this time, and for the continued support from our audience, sponsors, artists and the wider theatre community."

The group of 20 writers and actors chosen for the challenge have all previously been involved with Centrepoint Theatre in some way, either on or off the stage.

Included in the line-up are 2020 New Zealander of the Year Jennifer Ward-Lealand, Sir Roger Hall, Jamie McCaskill, Kali Kopae, Mark Hadlow, Sophie Hambleton and others.

"The work that these artists managed to create in such a short amount of time has

blown us away, and so has the feedback from our audience.

"We're so excited to share these monologues," said Elliott.

The project has received excellent reviews so far, with one patron saying they were "in awe of the performing and writing by all".

Theatreview critique of the performances was "10 very different outcomes are all beautifully structured and presented with a professional expertise at every level".

"In many different ways, they are a joy to behold."

The 24-hour project is one of multiple online initiatives Centrepoint has started during lockdown.

Other activities include a playwriting class in which the one-act plays written by students will be performed as part of a mini-festival when Centrepoint's doors reopen, and an online theatre project from Centrepoint's Basement Company.

Tickets to Centrepoint's 24-hour Challenge are $20 each and are available now

through Centrepoint's website.

Each ticket provides access to the library of 24-hour Challenge monologues for patrons to watch at their leisure.

Book online: www.centrepoint.co.nz.