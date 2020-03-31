Join the national flu tracker website and report your own case of the flu, when it comes. It will help the government stay on top of things.

Influenza is a significant public health issue in New Zealand with 10-20 per cent of all New Zealanders getting infected and Covid-19 is already putting pressure on the health system.

Some become so unwell from the 'ordinary' flu, they need hospital care and on average, about 400 people die from influenza or complications relating to it each year.

It's very worthwhile to consider alternative ways of understanding influenza trends so that the health authorities can be better prepared for this highly contagious disease.

The information FluTracking gathers is confidential and identifiable data isn't shared.

"Flutracking is an online survey which asks if you have had a fever or cough in the last week and which can help us track Covid-19," Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said.

"Registering online will help our surveillance efforts by providing early detection of community spread of the flu and also of Covid-19 symptoms.

"We encourage people to register online at the Flutracking website.

"This is a practical thing everyone can do to help us monitor flu and Covid-19 symptoms throughout NZ."

Go to: www.flutracking.net/Join#JoinNow