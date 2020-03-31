Palmerston North's Emergency Operations Centre Welfare team is working alongside local partners and other key agencies to make it easy for members of our community to get the support they need through a welfare response registration form.

Those who require help can access the form online or get help to complete it by calling 0800 725 678.

The EOCT is taking a coordinated approach, alongside social service providers around the city to ensure that people can get help when they need it, says controller Sharon Grant.

"Under these alert level 4 restrictions, people may be finding it difficult to get what they need day-to-day – whether that's food, a repeat prescription or other household items.

"This new system means that we can do the groundwork for members of our community, rather than them having to figure that out on their own," says Grant.

"Together with our partners, we are ready to help.

"We've partnered with agencies and groups both locally and nationally to make sure we can provide support and information on any welfare concern."

Palmerston North City Council is responsible for coordinating access to household goods and services including food, transport assistance, medication collection, and general household goods.

For food parcel provision, council is working with the Salvation Army who have already combined their food bank services with Methodist Social Services, Crossroads Church and Just Zilch, and moved into a food delivery-based model.

For welfare needs outside of household goods and services, such as mental health concerns, accommodation or financial support, council will provide information and pathways for people to access the correct channels of support.

"We're available via phone or online."

The community can contact the service in two ways, either by registering online at www.pncc.govt.nz/support or by calling 0800 725 678 to reach the council's contact centre who can fill out the registration form on their behalf.

The registration form also allows for community group leaders to submit a group of registrations to be processed together.

The welfare connectors who will be receiving the forms will then call everyone who has registered to discuss their needs, provide information, and ensure that we're meeting their requirements.