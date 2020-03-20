Apprentice builders across the country will be competing for the title of top carpentry apprentice.

The 10th annual NZ Certified Builders Apprentice challenge is open to all apprentices enrolled with the Industry Training Association Building or employed by NZCB member builders.

The regional competition will be held in 20 locations throughout the country on Saturday, April 4, and any apprentice

Every apprentice who enters in one of the regional Apprentice Challenges will receive merchandise.

Each first, second and third placegetter will be awarded a prize, and the regional winners will progress to the national Apprentice Challenge final held in Wellington in June where they will compete for the Ken Read Memorial Trophy and $50,000 worth of prizes.

A week before the regional challenge, competitors will be advised of the project they are to build and given eight hours to complete it on the day.

The apprentices will be provided with trade-quality timber and materials and their structures must meet minimum safety standards.

The apprentices' final projects will be scored by a panel of experienced building practitioners and industry educators, who will be assessing a range of building elements, including quality of the craftsmanship, assembly, ability to work to a detailed plan, safe working technique and time management.

Apprentices can enter by visiting https://apprenticechallenge.nz/how-to-get-involved/ and filling out the entry form.

Entries must be received by March 27.