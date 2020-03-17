The Palmerston North City Council, with support from the New Zealand Defence Force, has followed Government advice and cancelled The New Zealand Military Tattoo planned for Saturday April 4.



The Council says this is consistent with this week's announcement by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern that gatherings of 500 or more people should be cancelled to restrict the spread of Covid-19 (Coronavirus).



Council is currently assessing other events that may be affected, both as council-owned events and events held within council venues.

Unless notified, all other council facilities are operating as usual as this time.



The Ministry of Health and MidCentral DHB are leading the response to manage public health concerns and Council is following their public health advice.



Palmerston North City Council chief executive Heather Shotter says Council alongside its event partners has worked hard to bring the Tattoo to Palmerston North following the postponement of the event after the March 15 Christchurch mosque attacks last year.

"We are disappointed we will not be able to share this incredible event, but the wellbeing of the community is our highest priority.

"We all have to play our part in restricting the spread of this virus and this is the only prudent action to take."



Shotter said the event was well on track to have a full house and that thousands of people would be disappointed.



Palmerston North City Mayor Grant Smith said while every endeavour was made to deliver the event, the call to cancel was taken out of Council's hands.

The future of the event will be part of the long-term planning discussions, he said.



Ticket holders can find information about their refund through the nztattoo.nz and Palmerston North City Council websites.



Individuals are reminded that symptoms of Covid-19 include fever, coughing and difficulty breathing.

The ministry advises that if you have these symptoms and have recently been to a country or area of concern, or have been in close contact with someone confirmed with Covid-19, please telephone Healthline (for free) on 0800 358 5453 or your doctor immediately.

GP practices are encouraging people to contact them by telephone, and not attend GP receptions or clinics if they suspect they have Covid-19.



Council has created a page on its website to keep the community up to date with council-related information.



For current advice, people are encouraged to visit the Ministry of Health website.