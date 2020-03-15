Sport Manawatū is the second organisation in the Manawatū to cancel events.

Sport Manawatū communications advisor Sarah Hughes said due to recent unprecedented global events, Sport Manawatū has made a difficult decision to postpone the Central Energy Trust Manawatū Sports Awards and the Everyone Active Festival events.

New dates will be announced in due course.

"The board wish to uphold the view of the Ministry of Health and hold the well-being of our community in the highest regard.

"All finalists for the Central Energy Trust Manawatū Sports Awards are being contacted directly, with more information to follow."