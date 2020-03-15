Following government's lead over the weekend, Universal College of Learning (Ucol) has decided to cancel all graduation ceremonies that were planned to start on Tuesday March 17.

Ucol chief of operations Lyal French-Wright said the decision was not made lightly.

"Celebrating our graduates' success is a key moment of our calendar.

"However, by limiting large gatherings, given the current situation in New Zealand and globally, we can act in the best interests of the health and safety of our communities.

"The completion of a certificate, diploma or degree represents a great personal commitment and achievement, and the lack of a formal ceremony does not change that.

"We're proud of all our graduates, and we look forward to organising a suitable celebration in the future when the situation has changed."



Palmerston North students will be able to pick up their certificates and graduation programme from the Regent on Broadway Theatre on the day they would have come to graduation - between 11am-2pm on Tuesday, and 11am-2pm Wednesday.

Graduands from Whanganui, Wairarapa and Horowhenua can also pick up their certificates from their campus on the day their graduation was scheduled, between 11am-2pm.

Graduands who do not wish to come in will receive theirs by mail.

Academic Dress Hire will work through refunding the cost of hiring academic regalia as quickly as possible, but with the large number of refunds this may take up to two weeks.

Refunds will be made automatically to the graduate's method of payment, and there is no need for them to contact ADH.