Peggy Pedersen says she knew she would do something she'd enjoy, and is a regular at the new women's gym Verve.

"I started the gym with a significant mobility issue," she said. The gym work has helped dramatically.

"I have a progressive visual condition and the gym has introduced a new discipline in my life along with the benefit of increased body strength and excellent body tone."

Peggy is 86 and says the exercise gives her a "feel-good feeling".

Advertisement

She waxes lyrical about the personal space given by the professional trainers.

"There is an abundance of encouragement and inspirational talk.

"This is a perfect place for me to reinvent myself."

Verve had its genesis from the Curves women's gym closure in Hokowhitu.

Lois Fee was a member at Curves and was approached to take over the franchise.

However, the financial risk was too great, and with two other gym members, Lois formed an incorporated society and opened Verve.

Lois sees the benefits of having contact with a community of women through the exercise offered and another reason to be not-for-profit.

A registered nurse, Lois worked with Star Three, a rehabilitation unit for those aged 18-65, at the Palmerston North Hospital.

Advertisement

"I saw Peggy at Curves and marvelled at her progress and determination.

"From the rehabilitation of those I worked with from 2002-2010 at the hospital, I know the effects of exercise in a multitude of ways."