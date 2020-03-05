Migrante Te Papaioea-Palmerston North is supporting the One Billion Rising campaign and asking the community to raise the vibration against domestic violence.

On Sunday the Filipino migrants will be joined by Kiwis to host an International Women's Day celebration global campaign to end violence against women and children.

The women are inviting the community to come and dance with them in The Square from 1pm-4pm.

Migrante Te Papaioea-Palmerston North coordinator Anna Casaje says getting together to dance and speak is a way to let women of the world know that they matter.

"We are going to learn a few steps to Break the Chain - and dance together.

"Let us inspire you to rise up."



One Billion Rising is a global movement that takes its name from the fact that at least one in three women will be assaulted in their lifetime.

Bring your own bottled water, sunscreen, snacks, hat and small towel and wear something that can protect you from the heat of the sun.

"Make sure to have your lunch before heading to the event and be mindful of the ongoing construction beside The Cooperative Bank up to the Coffee Club," says Anna.

"Please support us by inviting your members, family, relatives, friends, colleagues to join this worthwhile event and if you would like to sing or dance or volunteer in any other ways please get in touch."