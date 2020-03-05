Massey University in Palmerston North says any groups of students or other people arriving from overseas will not be from countries where travel restrictions are imposed.

The university said it was following Ministry of Health guidelines regularly communicating with students and staff and was monitoring the evolving situation closely.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health has confirmed a fourth positive coronavirus test in New Zealand - the husband of a woman already infected.

The man, in his 30s, returned with his wife from a trip to Italy last week - they have children at two North Shore high schools, which have also been alerted.

The family is in isolation, and have been subject to social media bullying.

"Contact tracing is under way and close contacts are already in self-isolation," the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

It said further details would be provided later today as well as any results of other testing around the country.

Health officials were yesterday contacting 100 passengers who travelled on two domestic flights between Palmerston North and Auckland with the infected woman before she was diagnosed.

But the Ministry of Health maintains the chance of widespread community outbreak remains low.