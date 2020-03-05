The Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter has received a boost with King Country Energy extending its sponsorship to service more people around the North Island.

KCE has been an associate sponsor of the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter since 2013

and the Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter is the second to receive sponsorship.

Both fall under the Philips Search and Rescue Trust umbrella.

Philips Search and Rescue Trust is the charity responsible for fundraising and promotion of the North Island's largest pool of community helicopters.

Advertisement

KCE general manager Chris Fincham says the company is proud to support such a vital service in local communities.

"Our sponsorship of the rescue helicopters now covers all five of our hydropower scheme areas at Mangahao, Kuratau, Wairere, Mokauiti and Piriaka.

"We're glad to know those living, working and exploring in and around these communities are covered in the unlikely event they need emergency help.

Fincham said that KCE's values were closely aligned with those of the Philips Search and Rescue Trust.

"We both strive to provide local communities with essential services that benefit their health and well-being.

"This is particularly important for people in more remote, rural areas who live further from essential services."

PSRT marketing manager said the support of companies like KCE was crucial to keeping the rescue helicopters operational.

"Without sponsorship, the rescue helicopters would not be able to remain up in the air on a 24/7, 365 day a year basis.

Advertisement

"So, we're excited to have KCE on board for another three years, and supporting another of our rescue helicopters as well."