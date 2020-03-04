The Auckland woman who tested positive for Covid-19 and flew to Palmerston North and returned to Auckland on Monday is in self-isolation.

The flights were NZ5103 from Auckland to Palmerston North shortly after 8am, and Flight NZ8114 that left Palmerston North for Auckland at 2.30pm.

The Palmerston North City Council is working closely with the MidCentral DHB to monitor the situation and is following public health advice as shared by the DHB and the Ministry of Health.

The city's Festival of Cultures events will continue this week, as current advice from the ministry does not recommend altering arrangements for public events at this time.

As a precaution, and following ministry advice, the PNCC is reminding the public to not attend Festival activities if they are feeling unwell.

"We also remind people not to attend if they have been in or transited through mainland China, Iran, northern Italy or the Republic of Korea in the past 14 days."

Individuals are reminded that symptoms of Covid-19 include fever, coughing and difficulty breathing.

The ministry advises that if you have these symptoms and have recently been to a country or area of concern, or have been in close contact with someone confirmed with Covid-19, please telephone Healthline (for free) on 0800 358 5453 or your doctor immediately.

GP practices are encouraging people to contact them by telephone, and not attend GP receptions or clinics if they suspect they have Covid-19.