Palmerston North families are ready for the cool winter months ahead.

This is the 10th year Reclaimed Timber volunteers have bagged timber for the Salvation Army Disabilities group who then delivered to local families.

Last week RT started their firewood deliveries to the Army.

The families paid $10 for five bags.

Advertisement

RT Human Aid Focus NZ project manager Adrienne Scott says the organisation saved the timber from going to landfill and last year 100 families benefited from the end-of-life non-treated wood.

Some of the timber is native, but if borer-ridden, it is ideal to be burned.

Adrienne said the timber was sorted, denailed and cut to manageable sizes to fit in the bags.

"The families are constantly buying the timber."