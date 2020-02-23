Bowel screening is being offered to 29,000 people aged between 60 and 74 in the MidCentral DHB region over the next two years.

Once the national programme is fully implemented, more than 700,000 people aged between 60-74 will be invited to take part in screening every two years.

The MDHB invited 3576 to participate in the NBSP launched in this region in November 2019. Of those, 1418 have returned their kits for testing.

Seventy six people returned a positive test kit, and 26 of these have already had a follow-up colonoscopy. One cancer diagnosis has been made.

Advertisement

There remains 2158 outstanding kits to be returned, and 71 tests will need to be re-done.

Tests need to be re-done for a range of reasons including not having the correct label attached, the consent form not being filled out correctly, or the sample not reaching the laboratory within seven days.

MDHB National Bowel Screening Programme clinical lead Dr Nick Tindle says the results so far demonstrate how important this programme is for the MDHB community.

"A positive test result doesn't necessarily mean cancer, but the fact that we are getting people tested and have identified one person with cancer shows the value of the programme.

"It will save lives. It's really important that those who haven't sent their test kits back do so."

The screening test detects traces of blood in a bowel motion, which can be caused by polyps (growths) or haemorrhoids (piles) as well as cancer.

People aged 60-74 will get the test kit in the post around their birthday.

If they have an even birthdate (2nd, 4th, 6th of the month), they will receive it in the first year.

Advertisement

If they have an odd birthdate (1st, 3rd, 5th of the month), it will be in the second year of the programme.

Those aged 59 will get their test kit around their 60th birthday.

People who will turn 75 before they are scheduled to be invited will receive a kit prior to their 75th birthday to ensure they can participate in at least one round of screening.

MDHB is the 10th DHB to roll out the programme which started in July 2017.

For more information of the National Bowel Screening Programme, go to www.timetoscreen.nz or to talk to someone about the bowel screening programme call freephone 0800 924 432