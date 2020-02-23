The New Zealand Symphony Orchestra will be in Palmerston North in early March to perform two concerts of works by Bach and Beethoven, and hold special events in the community.

The evening concerts at The Regent on Broadway and daytime events on March 6 and 7 are a new style of touring by the NZSO called Setting Up Camp.

In a first for the orchestra, players will split into three groups to offer two distinct concert programmes and a mix of daytime performances and community activities.

Goldberg Variations, directed by NZSO Concertmaster Vesa-Matti Leppänen, presents JS Bach's baroque masterpiece with the variations performed on a variety of instruments.

Realising Beethoven

, led by NZSO Principal Conductor in Residence Hamish McKeich, celebrates the 250th anniversary of the composer's birth in 2020.

NZSO Concertmaster Vesa-Matti Leppanen.

The concert presents a selection of Beethoven's works alongside works by composers he inspired.

The daytime activities include visits to Palmerston North schools on March 6 and a concert for schools.

Other community engagements include Side by Side where musicians from Manawatū Youth Orchestra and Manawatū Sinfonia will play alongside the NZSO.

Manawatū Sinfonia and Youth Orchestra president Jeff McNeill says his members are looking forward to playing with the NZSO.

"The Youth Orchestra members are playing right next to these professional musicians.

"They will hear and see close-up and personal the musicality and technique that they can aspire to.

"These young musicians have a wonderful opportunity to experience symphonic music from inside a top orchestra. It will be a real blast for them."

A free Relaxed Concert at The Regent on Broadway on March 6 at 2.30pm has been designed for audiences who may feel uncomfortable in a traditional concert environment, including people with autism, sensory and communication disorders or a learning disability.

Another new free event will be Happy Hour at The Regent on Broadway 5pm-6pm prior to the Goldberg Variations concert.

It gives Palmerston North residents the opportunity to meet and chat with NZSO players in a relaxed setting where they can learn more about the national orchestra, its music and people.

It will include short musical performances and a Q&A session.

"The NZSO exists to bring world-class orchestral music to all New Zealanders.

"We are always looking at innovative ways to reach new audiences who may otherwise never have a chance to enjoy their national orchestra," says NZSO education manager Simon Brew.

"Rather than a traditional whistle-stop tour, Setting Up Camp is the NZSO spending two days in Palmerston North performing and engaging with different communities and age groups.

"We offer a terrific mix of concerts and new ways to meet and interact with us.

"We're excited and we know audiences will be too."

Bach's Goldberg Variations was first written for harpsichord.

The 30 variations will be performed on different instruments, including fortepiano, string instruments arranged by Russian violinist Dmitry Sitkovetsky and others on a variety of instruments arranged by German conductor Heribert Breuer.

Realising Beethoven features the composer's powerful Egmont Overture and the best movements from his Third and Seventh symphonies, Wagner's rousing The Flying Dutchman Overture, Berlioz's beautiful Overture to Béatrice et Bénédict, New Zealand composer John Psathas' bold Tarantismo and more.

The concert will include narration by NZSO players, with stories and insights on Beethoven and the other composers.

Tickets to Goldberg Variations and Realising Beethoven in Palmerston North are available via ticketdirect.co.nz

The Relaxed Concert is free but attendees must register in advance. More information on the Relaxed Concert and how to register can be found at nzso.co.nz/nzso-engage/nzso-setting-up-camp/relaxed-concert/