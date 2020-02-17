The Roaring 20s is the special feature at the two-day Manawatū Vintage Agricultural Expo at Manfeild.

The premium site in Feilding has attracted entries from throughout New Zealand says event secretary Ian Capstick.

The event opens on February 29 and March 1 and entry is on South St.

There will be an extensive range of equipment on display and the Roaring 20s displays of memorabilia, household items, historic photos and more, will be housed in marquees.

Advertisement

The vintage vehicles outside will include around 20 tractors from the era.

Capstick says some of the tractors are rare and seldom seen and will be on display with selected vintage cars and machinery.

"Tractors will be displayed in brand groups and a wide range of makes and models covering many years of tractor production have been entered."

Capstick added that the tractor displays will show how the farm vehicle has progressed through the years.

There will be an extensive display of stationery engines that have been used on farms since the early 1900s to drive shearing plants and milking machines.

"Many of these will be restored to as-new condition and will be driving a wide range of equipment in the display."

International Trucks, a familiar sight on New Zealand roads for many years will be another feature display with a wide range of models from the 1920s through to the 80s will be arriving from other parts of the country.

"Expect to see around 50 trucks with a number of those coming from the South Island."

Advertisement

A working area will be set aside for around 40 Earth movers.

There will be a range of makes and models starting with the tiny 1920s Cat 10 through to the D8 which will be operating.

The Steam Traction society is supporting the event with four traction engines and a steam roller which will also be driving farm machinery and other equipment.

Capstick says the unique sight and sound of these machines is always of special interest.

"Adding to the sounds will be a fairground organ with its own unique and enjoyable entertainment.

"Creating a great family day out has been given special attention and there will be a wide range of activities for the younger family members."

A food court with six specialty vendors will provide refreshments in a covered area to sit and have a break.

Other stall will sell crafts, scale models, memorabilia and more.

Entry is $10 for adults and children under 15 free. Eftpos is available. Further information is available from the secretary on 06 356 7545 or convenor, 06 3627948