Foxton Little Theatre was the big winner at the Regional Theatre Awards.

The 2020 theatre season was launched in style with a Valentine's Day-themed celebration of 2019's productions.

The awards were presented in three dozen categories including People's Choice at the Palmerston North Conference and Function Centre on Friday night.

Foxton Little Theatre took out 11 awards that included Best Play of 2019, Best Director, Best Debut Director, Best Male Actor, Best Female Actor, Best Supporting Female, Best Supporting Male, Best Emerging Female Actor, Best Connection Between Characters, and Best Concept and Design.

The society also produced the premiere of Gone To Seed, which won the Best New NZ Full-length Play category for playwright Tim Hambleton.

Winning six awards, including the Best Musical of 2019 for its production of Shrek, the Musical, Levin Little Theatre also scored highly.

Levin won Best Male Actor (musical), Best Female Supporting Actor (musical), Best Connection Between Characters (musical), Best Concept and Design (musical) and Best Musical Theatre cameo.

Best Male Supporting Actor (musical) also went to Horowhenua for the Levin Performing Arts Society production of Jesus Christ Superstar.

Horowhenua Young Persons Entertainment (HYPE) shared the top youth theatre award for Olivia! directed by debut director Faith Watters, with the Palmerston North-based Manawatū Youth Theatre (MYTH) production of Alice in Wonderland Jr.

The Palmerston North productions of Antony & Cleopatra, Avenue Q, Les Miserables, The Wedding Singer and Mamma Mia!, along with performance groups at Massey University, also picked up awards, with Les Mis taking out the night's People's Choice.

Theatre Lovers organiser Sheridan Hickey said a panel of volunteer adjudicators, all experienced theatre people, attended 27 productions between Feilding and Levin during the year.

She said panel members put a great deal of time and thought into their selections with the aim of inspiring community theatre practitioners to achieve high technical and performance standards.

The awards also brought the 17 diverse production groups together for a night of camaraderie, collegiality and celebration of their passion and pastime.