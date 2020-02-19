Wayne Mason and Wellington's Hobnail will play one night only at the Benthorseshoe February 28.

Hobnail have been playing for at the Hokowhitu Bowling Club for several years now

and will be bringing former Formyula songwriter, pianist and vocalist Wayne Mason for the one night only special.

Mason, who penned Nature in the 60s, which was named the song of the millennium, will join Hobnail to play highlights from both of their extensive back catalogues.

Hobnail is a Wellington institution and last year celebrated their 25th anniversary with a 5-Star (music.net.nz) Best of album and a national tour playing to full houses all over New Zealand.

Advertisement

They continue touring this year and Benthorseshoe is noted as one of their favourite venues around the country.

One Night Only with Wayne Mason and Hobnail, 7.30pm, February 28, Hokowhitu Bowling Club. Pre booked tickets, $20 and door sales $25.