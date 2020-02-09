Linton Army soldiers from One Command Support Regiment enlisted to volunteer their time to clean the veterans' headstones in the Services Graves Restoration Project at the Kelvin Grove Cemetery.

Last year Palmerston North RSA entered into a formal agreement with the Palmerston North City Council to undertake cleaning of over 1000 soldiers' headstones.

RNZE chair Joe Hollander said since the agreement good progress has been made, and last week 18 soldiers and civilians were on site to continue the cleaning.

PNRSA Ian Bailey, who helped organise the agreement, was also at the cemetery.

Captain Barrie Dunbar said those who were volunteering recognised the names of the soldiers on the headstones.

He has been in the army for 45 years, and said this kind of work helped the soldiers understand where they came from.

Regiment Quartermaster Warrant Officer 2 Rob Clark, who was overseeing the project, said Bunnings has donated 90 per cent of the cleaning agents - sprays, brushes, paint and lacquer.

Historian Leanne Hickman is calling for more volunteers to help with the cleaning.

"We try to be there most Saturday mornings weather permitting."

If you would like to volunteer to help clean the graves, please contact Leanne:l.hickman@massey.ac.nz