Fourteen teams will battle it out in the ENZED Superstock Teams Championship over two nights at the Central Energy Trust Arena.

Promoter Bruce Robertson of Robertson Holden International Speedway said the showgrounds is packed out for the two-night showcase when 70 superstocks hit the dirt track.

The Palmerston Panthers and Manawatū Mustangs will line up against a field with the Great Britain Lions who have travelled the furthest.

Freestyle motocross rider Levi Sherwood, nicknamed "rubber kid", who raced with the Crusty Demons, will be the first out on the track ahead of the stockcars.

Sherwood shot to stardom in 2009 when he won on debut at the Red Bull X-Fighters World Tour.

His best was yet to come when in 2017 he claimed three major titles.