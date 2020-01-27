Mike Smith is calling it a day as organiser of the 11th Manawatū Woodworkers' Guild school holiday programme.

He stepped in to the job when Don Tietjens left. Don started the programme, Mike said.

Since Mike's been organising the holiday programme, 240 kids have joined the 11 morning classes held over a week.

Some have returned three times to the popular woodwork sessions.

"We've had full sessions every time," Mike said.

Manawatu Woodworkers' Guild treasurer and organiser of the school holiday programme Mike Smith, chats to Hunter Bretherton, 10, Whakarongo School.

Mike's looking for a replacement to take over the organising, but it hasn't been easy, given how busy everyone is.

He said any one of the parents could help and is hoping someone will materialise to organise the next holiday session.

"I would love to see this carry on and develop."

Meantime he'll be working on the four or five woodworking jobs he has on the go at home.

If you have the time and interest in woodwork to organise the holiday programme sessions, Mike would like to hear from you: mefsmith@xtra.co.nz or 3555075.